BP And Reliance Begin Production in Asia's Deepest Gas Field

BP Plc BP and its partner Reliance Industries Ltd (“RIL”) announced the beginning of natural gas production from the ultra-deep-water gas field — R Cluster — in block KG D6 along the east coast of India.

In the KG-D6 block, three deepwater gas fields are being developed by the companies that comprise R Cluster, Satellites Cluster and MJ. Of the three developments, R Cluster is the first to become operational. Importantly, the companies expect the three projects to meet 15% gas demand by the world’s second-most populous country by 2023. Investors should also know that in Asia, R Cluster is the deepest offshore gas field and is placed at a water depth of more than 2,000 meters.

Notably, the British energy giant holds a 33.33% participating interest in the block, while the remaining majority stakes are being owned by the operator RIL.

In 2021, the companies expect the R cluster field, situated 60 kilometers from the KG D6 Control & Riser Platform (“CRP”), to achieve plateau gas production of 12.9 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscm/d).

The company added that it expects the next project, the Satellites Cluster, to start production in 2021, following which the MJ project will be operational in 2022. Moreover, the companies expect an optimal gas production of nearly 30 mmscm/d by 2023 from the three fields, or about 25% of India’s indigenous production, which will help mitigate the country’s reliance on imported gas.

Notably, the projects are crucial parts of the companies’ plan to enhance domestic gas production to increase the share of natural gas in India’s energy basket to 15% by 2030 from the current 6.2%.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in London, U.K., BP is a fully integrated energy company, with a strong focus on renewable energy. The company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Its stock has gained 15.1% compared with the industry’s 28.3% growth.

