BP and Orlen Reach Crude Supply Agreement for Polish Ports

BP plc ( BP ) has entered into a significant agreement with Orlen, a Polish refiner, to supply 6 million metric tons (MMt) of crude oil from the North Sea over the next year. This volume, equivalent to around 150,000 barrels per day, should be able to meet 15% of Orlen’s annual feedstock requirements.

The first deliveries under this contract are scheduled to begin in September, with crude oil cargoes arriving at the Polish port of Gdansk and the Lithuanian port of Butinge.

Diversifying Orlen’s Feedstock Portfolio

Orlen, which currently processes a wide range of crude oils, including Forties, Brent, and various Norwegian grades such as Oseberg and Johan Sverdrup, has been actively diversifying its supply sources. In addition to North Sea crudes, the company has increasingly incorporated WTI Midland, Bakken and Mars crudes from the United States, as well as Persian Gulf and West African grades like Forcados and Bonny Light, into its feedstock mix.

Economic and Strategic Benefits

Ireneusz Fafara, president of the ORLEN management board, emphasized the economic and operational benefits of the new deal. He noted that the North Sea crude oil is not only consistently high in quality but also comes from geographically close fields. Its properties ensure high yields and are well-suited for processing at ORLEN's refineries. This enhances the overall economic efficiency of its production facilities.

Expanding BP’s Role in the Region

BP sees this agreement as a critical step in strengthening its business presence in Poland and the broader Central and Eastern European region. Bogdan Kucharski, head of country for BP Poland, expressed optimism about the future of the partnership, highlighting that BP’s capability to provide a range of crude oil types aligns with Orlen’s diverse refining requirements. The agreement to supply Norwegian crude oil is seen as a significant advancement for BP's operations in Poland and contributes to improving energy security for the country and the broader Central and Eastern European region.

This deal not only reinforces Orlen’s supply-chain resilience but also positions BP as a key player in ensuring energy security across the region.

