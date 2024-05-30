BP and NGC Secure License to Develop Cocuina-Manakin Gas Fields

BP plc ( BP ), the UK-headquartered energy giant, and Trinidad and Tobago's state energy firm NGC have obtained a two-year license from the U.S. Treasury Department, per a Reuters report. This license will allow them to negotiate and develop the Cocuina-Manakin gas fields in partnership with Venezuela, Trinidad's Energy minister Stuart Young announced on Wednesday.

The new license has enabled BP and NGC to embark on a project involving an offshore reservoir containing approximately 1 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas reserves. This reservoir straddles the maritime boundary between Venezuela and Trinidad. Young, in a media briefing in Port of Spain, highlighted the strategic importance of this initiative and its potential to bolster Trinidad's energy supply.

The authorization marks the second such license issued by the U.S. government for energy projects between Venezuela and Trinidad. In 2023, Shell plc SHEL and NGC received a similar license for the Dragon gas field in Venezuela, a project that is set to export gas to Trinidad and has recently had its license extended through October 2025.

Young clarified that the terms mirror those of the Dragon project, enabling payment in the U.S. currency. This condition permits transactions in hard currency, offering a vital exemption from the strict U.S. sanctions imposed on Venezuela.

Earlier this month, BP had put negotiations for Cocuina-Manakin on hold, pending U.S. authorization. With the new license in hand, the company is expected to resume its plans quickly. However, BP is yet to make a public statement on the development.

The recent authorization to BP and NGC is part of a broader trend of the U.S. government issuing licenses to international companies for limited engagements with Venezuela. France's Maurel & Prom, Spain's Repsol, and the Caribbean Island of Aruba have also received U.S. licenses of late. For instance, Aruba has been authorized to import Venezuelan fuel oil for domestic use, as confirmed by prime minister Glenbert Croes.

Venezuela, under sanctions since 2019, is eager to initiate gas exports to diversify its revenue streams. Concurrently, Trinidad is seeking new gas supplies to support its petrochemical and liquefied natural gas industries amid dwindling domestic production.

In addition to Cocuina-Manakin, Venezuela and Trinidad are eyeing another joint gas development project involving the Loran-Manatee fields, which hold an estimated 10 tcf of gas. Shell, which oversees the project on the Trinidad side, has yet to make a final investment decision.

Young highlighted the strategic planning behind these advancements, noting discussions with president Nicolas Maduro concerning Loran during their last meeting. He emphasized the importance of a focused strategy, tackling projects methodically, one by one.

This evolving landscape signifies a cautious yet significant engagement between international energy firms and Venezuela, potentially reshaping the regional energy dynamics and contributing to economic stability in both Venezuela and Trinidad.

