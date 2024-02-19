News & Insights

BP aims to slow decline in its Azerbaijani oil production

February 19, 2024

BAKU, Feb 19 (Reuters) - BP BP.L plans to develop a programme this year to slow the decline in its oil production in Azerbaijan, a BP representative in the Caspian region said on Monday.

"We are working on a programme to reduce the natural process of the decline in oil production in the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field," BP Vice President for the Caspian region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told reporters.

Oil production at the BP-operated Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field declined in 2023 to 17.8 million tons, from 20.4 million tons in 2022.

Aslanbayli said the completion of a new production well on the Azeri Central East platform should also help stem the decline in production, adding that oil production from three wells on the platform is expected this year.

