Markets

Bp Agrees To Become Partner Alongside BMW And Daimler Mobility In Digital Charging Solutions

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - bp agreed to become a 33.3% partner alongside BMW Group and Daimler Mobility AG in Digital Charging Solutions GmbH.

Digital Charging Solutions GmbH or DCS is a developer of digital charging software for automotive manufacturers and vehicle fleet operators.

bp's acquisition of the stake in DCS will be subject to regulatory approval. The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

DCS already offers access to 228,000 charging points in 32 countries. The addition of bp is expected to provide DCS customers access to an additional 8,700 charging points across Europe including ultra-fast charging (more than 150kw) and develop new integrated offers for fleets (including fuel and charge) as a first step.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular