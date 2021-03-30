Bp Agrees To Become Partner Alongside BMW And Daimler Mobility In Digital Charging Solutions

(RTTNews) - bp agreed to become a 33.3% partner alongside BMW Group and Daimler Mobility AG in Digital Charging Solutions GmbH.

Digital Charging Solutions GmbH or DCS is a developer of digital charging software for automotive manufacturers and vehicle fleet operators.

bp's acquisition of the stake in DCS will be subject to regulatory approval. The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

DCS already offers access to 228,000 charging points in 32 countries. The addition of bp is expected to provide DCS customers access to an additional 8,700 charging points across Europe including ultra-fast charging (more than 150kw) and develop new integrated offers for fleets (including fuel and charge) as a first step.

