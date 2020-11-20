BP

BP agrees London headquarters sale and leaseback with Lifestyle Intl.

Ron Bousso Reuters
BP has agreed to sell its London headquarters for 250 million pounds ($332 million), a spokesman said on Friday, the latest in a string of disposals as the British energy company shifts to low-carbon energy.

BP also agreed to lease 1 St James's Square in central Lonodn back from Hong Kong-based property investment company Lifestyle International for two years, a BP spokesman said.

Lifestyle International also announced the deal in a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

BP, led by CEO Bernard Looney, aims to sell $25 billion of assets by 2025, around half of which it has already divested or agreed a deal on, in an effort to reduce debt as it shifts to low carbon energy investments.

($1 = 0.7527 pounds)

