BP Advances Cypre Gas Project in Trinidad, First Gas Set for 2025

BP plc’s ( BP ) subsidiary BP Trinidad and Tobago (“BPTT”) is making significant strides toward achieving its goal of first gas from the Cypre subsea gas development project by 2025. Located off the southeast coast of Trinidad and Tobago, the project represents BPTT’s third subsea development in the region and is poised to enhance the country’s natural gas production capacity.

After securing the final investment decision in 2022, BP collaborated with Subsea Integration Alliance and Aquaterra Energy to advance the Cypre project. Although drilling was delayed, the first of seven wells was completed in February 2024. Currently, Subsea7's Seven Seas pipe-laying vessel is engaged in critical "transpooling" activities to connect the subsea infrastructure to BPTT's Juniper platform, leveraging pre-existing infrastructure to expedite operations.

During a recent visit to the Seven Seas vessel, BPTT executives and Trinidad’s Energy Minister, Stuart Young, praised the progress and local workforce involvement. Giselle Thompson, BPTT’s VP of Corporate Operations, emphasized the vessel’s role in installing flexible flowlines and commended the integration of local cadets in maritime operations training.

Minister Young underscored the government's commitment to boosting local capacity and maintaining the country’s competitive edge in energy markets. This partnership between BPTT and local stakeholders aligns with broader energy security goals for Trinidad and Tobago.

The Cypre project stands out for its operational efficiency and sustainability. Utilizing Juniper’s existing power infrastructure avoids additional power generation and reduces operating emissions. Upon completion, the development is expected to deliver 250-300 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, reinforcing BPTT’s role in addressing the country’s declining gas production.

Despite the optimism surrounding Cypre, Trinidad and Tobago’s natural gas production has been declining. Average production for the first half of 2024 was 2.48 billion cubic feet per day, down from 2.64 billion cubic feet per day in 2023. Former Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine noted that projects like BP Cypre and EOG Mento will help offset production losses but may not spark a significant production surge.

BP’s Cypre project is a pivotal step in Trinidad and Tobago’s energy journey. With the first gas expected in 2025, the development supports the nation’s energy security and showcases BP’s commitment to sustainable operations and local workforce development.

