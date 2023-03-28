BP, ADNOC offer to buy 50% of Israel's NewMed Energy

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - BP BP.L and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) ADNOC.UL on Tuesday made an offer to jointly acquire 50% of Israeli offshore natural gas producer NewMed Energy NWMDp.TA for around $4 billion.

The offer would involve acquiring NewMed's free floating shares and taking the company private and would mark BP's and ADNOC's entry into Israel's growing energy sector.

The two firms said they plan to form a joint venture "focused on gas development in international areas of mutual interest including the East Mediterranean".

The offer price is 12.05 shekels ($3.38) per share, reflecting a 72% premium to the pre-deal market price, for a total of 14.1 billion shekels, or $3.96 billion, NewMed said in a statement.

After the deal closes NewMed will become a private corporation equally held by the BP-ADNOC JV and Delek Group DLEKG.TA, which holds the remaining 50%.

($1 = 3.5669 shekels)

