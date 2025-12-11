BP Achieves First Oil at Atlantis Drill Center 1 Expansion in the GoA

BP plc BP, the British energy giant, announced that it has started production at the Atlantis Drill Center 1 expansion project in the Gulf of America (GoA). The company has achieved this milestone two months ahead of schedule. The expansion project is expected to add nearly 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) of gross production at its peak to the Atlantis platform.

BP Extends Atlantis Field’s Footprint

The expansion project involves the addition of two new wells tied back to an existing subsea drill center, which acts as a subsea hub that connects several wells to production facilities. The subsea tieback linking the wells to offshore production platforms expands the reach of the Atlantis field.

The Atlantis field, discovered in 1998, is one of the longest-running platforms operated by BP in the Gulf of America. The Atlantis platform has a gross production capacity of up to 200,000 barrels of oil per day. The company stated that it achieved first oil from the project earlier than planned by leveraging the existing subsea infrastructure, enhancing the efficiency of drilling operations and well-completions, and optimizing offshore workflows.

Supporting BP’s Long-Term U.S. Production Targets

The Atlantis Drill Center 1 supports BP’s ambition to increase its upstream production in the U.S. to reach approximately 1 million Boe/d by 2030. BP has delivered seven major project start-ups this year. This project highlights the British energy firm’s fifth upstream project in 2025, which was delivered earlier than planned. BP is the operator of the Atlantis field, holding a 56% working interest, while Woodside Energy holds the remaining interest.

New Gulf of America Projects Through 2030

BP intends to move ahead with a series of new projects in the Gulf of America between now and 2030, which is expected to grow its production capacity from the U.S. offshore region to more than 400,000 boe/d. The Atlantis Drill Center 1 is the second in this series of new developments planned through the end of the decade. BP has also announced the start of the Argos Southwest Extension project earlier this year, which includes a three-well subsea tieback to the Argos platform. This development is expected to add nearly 20,000 boe/d of gross production to the Argos platform at peak.

BP has stated that this project demonstrates how it can increase production from the U.S. offshore region by optimizing its existing Gulf of Mexico infrastructure. The company further mentioned that America will remain at the center of delivering secure and reliable energy to the world, and BP will continue investing in energy resources in the region.

BP’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

BP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks from the energysector are Oceaneering International OII, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. CNQ and FuelCell Energy FCEL. While Oceaneering currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Canadian Natural Resources and FuelCell carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. The company is a leading provider of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. OII’s proven ability to deliver innovative, integrated solutions supports ongoing client retention and new business opportunities, ensuring steady revenue growth.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest independent energy companies in Canada engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The company boasts a diversified portfolio of crude oil, natural gas, bitumen and synthetic crude oil. It has delivered 25 consecutive years of dividend increases, one of the longest streaks among global oil producers.

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company offering low-carbon energy solutions. It produces power using flexible fuel sources such as biogas, natural gas and hydrogen. The company designs fuel cells that generate electricity through an electrochemical process that combines fuel with air, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of power generation. As such, FCEL is anticipated to play a crucial role in the energy transition by enabling industries and communities to shift from traditional fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.