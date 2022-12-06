BP Accepts Labor Deal at Rotterdam Refinery, Resumes Operation

BP plc BP established fair wages for the union workers at its Rotterdam refinery and restarted all units after it had been idled last month.

BP and union workers settled on a new three-year package. The package includes a 6% wage increase, a €4,000 one-time bonus and the ability to participate in a stock compensation plan, which enables workers to gain from the company’s profits.

The Rotterdam refinery was shut down last month due to a sudden steam outage. The refinery workers have been threatening to call a strike unless the company raises its pay offer to employees.

Workers at the refinery started a work-to-rule action as BP was unable to reach a salary settlement. Work-to-rule action means workers refuse to perform duties beyond those mentioned in employment contracts.

The Rotterdam facility is one of the largest oil refineries in Europe, producing approximately 400,000 barrels per year. It accounts for almost 3% of northern Europe’s refining capacity. Any delays to the refinery’s restart could have worsened the diesel crisis in Europe.

Workers partially restarted the refinery as salary negotiations were ongoing. One of two crude distillation units was already restarted, while the workers kept the Fluid Catalytic Cracking unit offline, which produces light ends such as gasoline.

A delay in the refinery restart came as Europe is rushing for diesel supply and stocking up on Russia diesel before an EU ban begins in February next year. Europe’s reliance on Russia fuel has fallen more than 50% since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Despite this, Russia is still the continent’s largest supplier of diesel.

Price Performance

Shares of BP have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 2.4% compared with the industry’s 0.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BP currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

