BP About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/21, BP PLC (Symbol: BP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.315, payable on 3/26/21. As a percentage of BP's recent stock price of $22.96, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of BP PLC to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when BP shares open for trading on 2/18/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BP's low point in its 52 week range is $14.74 per share, with $36.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.98.

In Tuesday trading, BP PLC shares are currently up about 4.8% on the day.

