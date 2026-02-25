Boyd Group Stock Up 20% Since $141 IPO as $9 Million Fund Bet Signals Conviction

Key Points

AYAL Capital Advisors added 58,098 shares of BGSI in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $9.26 million, reflecting the new purchase of BGSI shares.

The new stake is outside AYAL Capital Advisors' top five holdings by value.

On February 17, 2026, AYAL Capital Advisors disclosed a new position in Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI), acquiring 58,098 shares worth $9.26 million.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, AYAL Capital Advisors reported establishing a new position in Boyd Group Services during the fourth quarter of 2025. The fund acquired 58,098 shares, and the net position change was $9.26 million.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 3.23% of its reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: NVRI: $15.05 million (8.2% of AUM) NYSE: SEI: $14.21 million (7.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: OFIX: $11.25 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSE: PAR: $7.44 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSE: ACA: $7.12 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, shares of Boyd were priced at about $168.71, up about 20% from their November IPO price of $141.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday) $168.71 Market capitalization $4 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.10 billion Net income (TTM) $16.07 million

Company snapshot

Boyd Group Services operates non-franchised collision repair centers, auto glass services, and related claims administration across North America under multiple trade names.

The company generates revenue primarily through repair and replacement services for vehicles, with a business model focused on direct relationships with insurance companies and retail customers.

Its main customers include insurance companies and individual vehicle owners seeking collision repair, glass replacement, and related automotive services.

Boyd Group Services is a leading provider of collision repair and auto glass services in North America, with a network of service centers operating under established regional brands. It serves both insurance companies and retail customers through its network of service centers in North America.

What this transaction means for investors

Capital flows into newly public companies often tell you more about conviction than hype, and a 3% allocation in this portfolio signals belief that Boyd Group’s collision repair model can compound beyond the early IPO pop.



Shares trade around $168, roughly 20% above the $141 November IPO price. That performance alone is not the story. What matters is the underlying engine. Boyd operates a non-franchised network of collision repair centers and auto glass businesses across North America, with revenue tied closely to insurance relationships and recurring repair demand. In its recent interim results, the company highlighted steady same-store sales growth and continued expansion through acquisitions, reinforcing a roll-up strategy that has historically driven scale advantages.



Compared with other holdings such as NVRI and SEI, this position leans less biotech and more steady cash-generating services, and that diversification inside a concentrated portfolio stands out. For long-term investors, the key question is execution. Can Boyd keep integrating shops, maintaining insurer relationships and protecting margins in a competitive repair market? If it can, modest IPO gains may look like the starting line, not the finish.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

