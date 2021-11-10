Boyd Group Services Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) reported that its net earnings for the third-quarter decreased to $0.4 million or $0.02 per share from $15.9 million or $0.74 per share in the same period of 2020.

Adjusted net earnings decreased to $2.4 million, from $16.4 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted net earnings per share decreased to $0.11, from $0.76 in the prior year.

Sales for the quarter increased by 28.4% to $490.2 million from $381.7 million in the same period of 2020, including same-store sales increases of 10.7%, recognizing the same number of selling and production days in the U.S. and Canada in the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period of 2020.

Same-store sales increases in Canada were much lower than same-store sales increases in the U.S.

