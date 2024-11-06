Boyd Group Services price target lowered to C$285 from C$295 at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered the firm’s price target on Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) to C$285 from C$295 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares.
