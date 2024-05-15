Boyd Group Services Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $8.381 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $20.823 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Boyd Group Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.444 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $786.547 million from $714.941 million last year.

Boyd Group Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $8.381 Mln. vs. $20.823 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $786.547 Mln vs. $714.941 Mln last year.

