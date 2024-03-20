News & Insights

Boyd Group Services Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

March 20, 2024 — 06:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $19.066 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $14.184 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Boyd Group Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.977 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $740.014 million from $637.094 million last year.

Boyd Group Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $19.066 Mln. vs. $14.184 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $740.014 Mln vs. $637.094 Mln last year.

