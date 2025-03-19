News & Insights

Boyd Group Services Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.442 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $19.066 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boyd Group Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.275 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $752.339 million from $740.014 million last year.

Boyd Group Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.442 Mln. vs. $19.066 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $752.339 Mln vs. $740.014 Mln last year.

