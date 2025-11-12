Boyd Group Services Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $10.85 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $2.90 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boyd Group Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.29 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $790.21 million from $752.29 million last year.

Boyd Group Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.85 Mln. vs. $2.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $790.21 Mln vs. $752.29 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.