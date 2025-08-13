Boyd Group Services Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) revealed earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $5.42 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $10.83 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boyd Group Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.81 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $780.41 million from $779.16 million last year.

Boyd Group Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.42 Mln. vs. $10.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $780.41 Mln vs. $779.16 Mln last year.

