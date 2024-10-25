Boyd Gaming's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD reported third-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom line increased year over year.



During the quarter, the company highlighted the positive impact of its investments in the Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South segments. It also reported robust performances in its Online and Managed businesses, reinforcing the strength of its diversified business model. The growth pipeline was further enhanced by the opportunity to develop a top-tier casino resort in Norfolk, VA. Additionally, the company reaffirmed its commitment to returning capital to shareholders, repurchasing over $200 million in shares during the period.



Following the results, the company’s shares jumped 4% in the after-hours trading session on Oct. 24.

Earnings and Revenues

In the reported quarter, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.52, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by 7.8%. In the year-ago quarter, it reported an adjusted EPS of $1.36.

Total revenues of $961.2 million beat the consensus mark of $919 million. The top line rose 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.



Total adjusted EBITDAR in the reported quarter amounted to $336.6 million compared with $320.8 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Segmental Detail

Las Vegas Locals



In the third-quarter 2024, the segment’s revenues amounted to $211.9 million, down 4.5% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The segment’s adjusted EBITDAR totaled $96.4 million compared with $105.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Downtown Las Vegas

Revenues in the segment rose 7.6% year over year to $53.3 million. Adjusted EBITDAR was $16.5 million compared with $15.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Midwest and South Segment

In the quarter, the segment’s revenues were $522.4 million compared with $513 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDAR totaled $196.9 million compared with $190.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Online Segment

In the quarter, the segment’s revenues were $141.3 million, compared with $90.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDAR totaled $26 million compared with $11 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Highlights

In the third-quarter 2024, the company’s total operating costs and expenses were $741.3 million, up 8.2% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the quarter were $102.4 million, compared with $99.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had cash on hand of $286.3 million compared with $280.8 million as of June 30, 2024. Total debt in the third-quarter 2024 amounted to $3.1 billion compared with $3 billion reported in the previous quarter.



In the quarter, the company repurchased shares of its common stock worth approximately $202 million. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company stated the availability of approximately $343 million under its repurchase program.

BYD's Zacks Rank

