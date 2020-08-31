Boyd Gaming Unveils Par-A-Dice Sportsbook Platform in Illinois

In a bid to boost the online sportsbook platform in the United States, Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD in partnership with FanDuel Group recently announced the launch of FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook application in Illinois. Apart from Illinois, the FanDuel Sportsbook online and mobile platform is available in five other states in the United States.



The online sports app which can be downloaded on both iOS and Android features a multitude of betting and payment options across games such as football, basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, soccer and tennis. It also offers in-game wagering to allow users to bet on live games.



Marekedly, the FanDuel Group has developed its in-house account and wallet technology to support the new operating system. Moreover, the online sportsbook platform offers a range of payment options, safe and secure banking, faster payouts and 24/7 customer service.



CMO of FanDuel Group, Mike Raffensperger, stated, “Sports are back, so we are going to show sports fans in Illinois an innovative sports betting app experience with industry leading promotions and consumer protections that have made FanDuel the #1 sportsbook in the U.S.”

FanDuel Partnership Bodes Well

In September 2019, Boyd Gaming partnered with FanDuel Group and opened sports books at Blue Chip, Belterra Resort, Diamond Jo Dubuque and Diamond Jo Worth properties in the Midwest. It also introduced a market-leading mobile app in Pennsylvania. Moreover, courtesy of its performance in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, FanDuel launched its mobile betting app in the state of Indiana.



During the second quarter of 2020, the company continued to expand its partnership with FanDuel Group, which includes retail sports books at seven Boyd properties, mobile sports betting apps in Pennsylvania and Indiana as well as the online gaming site in Pennsylvania.



Notably, with new opportunities opening up, the partnership is likely to extend in times ahead. So far this year, shares of Boyd Gaming have declined 7.2% compared with the industry’s fall of 15.1%.

