(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) Friday announced a board authorization to buy back an additional $500 million. The Company had approximately $633 million remaining in repurchase authority as of March 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable July 15 to shareholders of record June 15, 2023.

