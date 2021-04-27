Markets
BYD

Boyd Gaming Swings To Profit In Q1; Beats Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $102.2 million or $0.90 per share, compared to net loss of $147.5 million or $1.30 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income was $105.7 million or $0.93 per share in the quarter, compared to adjusted loss of $2.4 million or $0.02 per share in the same period last year. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.44 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates, usually exclude one-time items. During the three-month period, total revenues rose 10.7 percent to $753.3 million from $680.5 million in the prior-year quarter, while analysts were looking for revenues of $673.1 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular