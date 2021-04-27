Boyd Gaming Swings To Profit In Q1; Beats Street View

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $102.2 million or $0.90 per share, compared to net loss of $147.5 million or $1.30 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income was $105.7 million or $0.93 per share in the quarter, compared to adjusted loss of $2.4 million or $0.02 per share in the same period last year. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.44 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates, usually exclude one-time items. During the three-month period, total revenues rose 10.7 percent to $753.3 million from $680.5 million in the prior-year quarter, while analysts were looking for revenues of $673.1 million.

