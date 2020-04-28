Boyd Gaming Slips To Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) reported a preliminary net loss of $18.3 million, or $0.16 per share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $45.5 million, or $0.40 per share, for the year-ago period. The results were severely impacted by closure of all properties in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's first-quarter 2020 income tax provision included a $7.4 million charge to establish a valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets.

Adjusted loss was $2.4 million or $0.02 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $48.9 million or $0.43 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Revenues were $680.5 million, down from $827.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share and revenues of $775.17 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.