Boyd Gaming Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $83.3 million or $0.73 per share, up from last year's $24.3 million or $0.21 per share.

Adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter were $51.9 million or $0.46 per share, compared to $57.4 million or $0.50 per share last year.

Fourth-quarter revenues dropped to $635.9 million from $833.1 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.39 per share on revenues of $632.26 million. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

