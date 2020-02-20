Markets
Boyd Gaming Q4 Profit Increases

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) reported net income of $24.3 million or $0.21 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $22.9 million, or $0.20 per share, for the year-ago period.

Quarterly revenues were $833.1 million, up 5.2% from $791.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.47 per share and revenues of $825.64 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full year 2020, Boyd Gaming projects total Adjusted EBITDAR of $915 million to $935 million.

