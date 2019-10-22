Markets
BYD

Boyd Gaming Q3 Profit Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $39.4 million or $0.35 per share from $11.8 million or $0.10 per share reported last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.39 per share, up from $0.23 per share.

Boyd Gaming reported third-quarter revenues of $819.6 million, up from $612.2 million a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.39 per share and revenues of $828.91 million for the quarter.

For the full year 2019, Boyd Gaming reaffirms its previously provided guidance of total Adjusted EBITDAR of $885 million to $910 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYD

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular