Boyd Gaming Q3 Profit Up

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $39.4 million or $0.35 per share from $11.8 million or $0.10 per share reported last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.39 per share, up from $0.23 per share.

Boyd Gaming reported third-quarter revenues of $819.6 million, up from $612.2 million a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.39 per share and revenues of $828.91 million for the quarter.

For the full year 2019, Boyd Gaming reaffirms its previously provided guidance of total Adjusted EBITDAR of $885 million to $910 million.

