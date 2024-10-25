Boyd Gaming price target raised to $79 from $75 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer raised the firm’s price target on Boyd Gaming (BYD) to $79 from $75 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Boyd’s Q3 EBITDAR beat by 4% on upside land-based revenue and margins as the company executes well in an uneven macro, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Boyd remains a preeminent gaming value stock, the firm contends.

