Boyd Gaming price target raised to $71 from $70 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Boyd Gaming (BYD) to $71 from $70 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported solid beat even excluding one-timers, but comps get tougher in Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
