Boyd Gaming Posts Q2 Loss

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming (BYD) Tuesday reported a second-quarter net loss of $108.5 million or $0.96 per share, compared to net income of $48.5 million or $0.43 per share last year.

Adjusted loss for the second quarter was $0.98 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share last year.

Second-quarter revenues dropped to $209.9 million from $846.1 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated loss of $1.50 per share and revenues of $130.74 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

