Boyd Gaming to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 23, after the closing bell.



BYD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise being 11.4%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of BYD

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.75, indicating a rise of 8% from $1.62 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Boyd Gaming Corporation price-eps-surprise | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $990.8 million. The metric implies a decline of 0.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Boyd Gaming’s Q1 Quarterly Results

Revenues



Boyd Gaming’s first-quarter 2026 revenues are likely to be supported by continued strength in core customer play and stable retail demand, which remain the primary drivers of gaming volumes across all regions. Revenue growth is likely to be further supported by new capital projects and expansions, such as the late-quarter opening of the Cadence Crossing facility and the first phase of the Sky River expansion. Incremental contributions are anticipated from completed hotel room updates and enhanced non-gaming amenities, including the expanded meeting and convention space at Ameristar St. Charles.



However, overall revenue growth may be tempered by continued softness in destination demand, which specifically pressures hotel occupancy, food and beverage, and broader gaming activity at larger resort properties like The Orleans.



Additionally, lower foot traffic in key tourist areas, such as the Fremont Street Experience, and broader travel-related weakness could further weigh on the revenue mix and operating leverage. Seasonal factors such as severe winter weather conditions in the Midwest and South segments during January 2026 are expected to have disrupted visitation, mirroring the roughly $5 million impact seen in the previous year.



Margins



The bottom line is expected to increase on a year-over-year basis, supported by disciplined cost controls, operational efficiencies and a favorable mix driven by core gaming customers, which typically carry higher profitability. The company’s diversified portfolio and steady contributions from asset-light segments such as online and management fees should also provide stability.



At the same time, margins may face pressure from an unfavorable revenue mix due to weaker destination-driven hotel demand, which reduces operating leverage given the fixed-cost nature of resort operations. Ongoing renovation and modernization initiatives across properties could also introduce temporary inefficiencies, while weather-related disruptions may result in lost high-margin operating days, creating near-term pressure on margin performance.

What Our Model Says About BYD Stock

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Boyd Gaming this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that's not the case here.



Boyd Gaming’s Earnings ESP: Boyd Gaming has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



BYD’s Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has an Earnings ESP of +3.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



For the to-be-reported quarter, Choice Hotels’ earnings are expected to decline 2.2%. Choice Hotels reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on two occasions, the average miss being 0.7%.



Hilton Worldwide, Inc. HLT currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.88% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



For the to-be-reported quarter, Hilton Worldwide’s earnings are expected to increase 13.4%. Hilton Worldwide reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.7%.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



For the to-be-reported quarter, Marriott International’s earnings are expected to increase 11.6%. Marriott International reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 0.7%.

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Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.