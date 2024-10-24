Boyd Gaming options imply 5.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Boyd Gaming (BYD) is 2.4x normal with calls leading puts 7:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 5.1%, or $3.30, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.9%.
