Boyd Gaming Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 23, after the closing bell.



BYD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise being 9.1%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of BYD

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.55, indicating a rise of 2% from $1.52 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Boyd Gaming Corporation price-eps-surprise | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $865.8 million. The metric suggests a decline of 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Boyd Gaming’s Q3 Quarterly Results

Boyd Gaming’s third-quarter 2025 performance is expected to reflect steady demand across its core markets, continued operating discipline and benefits from its strengthened balance sheet. Robust play from core customers, improving retail trends and a stable promotional environment likely supported the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the Midwest and South segment, performance is likely to have remained steady. The second quarter marked the region’s strongest results in nearly three years, aided by continued momentum at Treasure Chest and resilient local demand. These trends are expected to have persisted into the third quarter, although the absence of calendar tailwinds and some normalization in unrated play could have limited upside. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues from the Midwest and South segment is projected at $522.9 million compared with $522.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



We expect muted Las Vegas room demand, renovation-related disruptions and inflationary cost pressures to have weighed on Boyd Gaming’s third-quarter performance. A decline in average daily room rates across the Las Vegas Valley and a generally softer destination travel environment likely impacted visitation levels, particularly at properties such as The Orleans. Despite this, strong play from core and retail customers within the Las Vegas Locals segment is expected to have provided a partial offset, supported by continued job growth and a more affordable cost of living in Southern Nevada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues from Las Vegas Locals operations is projected at $210.4 million compared with $211.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Macroeconomic headwinds and near-term industry pressures are likely to have weighed modestly on the company’s third-quarter performance. Inflationary costs, competitive labor markets and softer summer room demand in Las Vegas may have constrained margin expansion. Property renovations — particularly the disruptive phase at Suncoast — could also have temporarily impacted traffic in the third quarter.

What Our Model Says About BYD Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Boyd Gaming this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Boyd Gaming’s Earnings ESP: Boyd Gaming has an Earnings ESP of +1.25%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



BYD’s Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN has an Earnings ESP of +16.91% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Wynn Resorts' earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 23.3%. Wynn Resorts reported better-than-expected earnings in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on three occasions, the average surprise being 11.5%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL has an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Royal Caribbean is expected to register a 9% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. Royal Caribbean reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.4%.



PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.38% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



PENN Entertainment’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 58.3%. PENN reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 92.7%.

