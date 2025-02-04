Boyd Gaming Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 6, 2025, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.8%.



Trend in BYD’s Estimate Revision

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.75 per share, up 5.4% year over year. In the past seven days, earnings estimate for the quarter has moved down 2 cents per share.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $999.1 million. The metric indicates a gain of 4.7% from the year-ago figure.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note Ahead of BYD’s Q4 Release

The company’s results in fourth-quarter 2024 are likely to be aided by increased visitation and robust performance of Online as well as Room businesses. Also, investments in property enhancements and expansions bode well.



Furthermore, the continued strength of the Southern Nevada economy has fueled the improving results in the Las Vegas Locals and Downtown Las Vegas segments. Strong demand is expected in the cash hotel business at both Locals and Downtown properties.



The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 Online as well as Room revenues is pegged at $169 million and $53 million, respectively, up 36.3 and 3.9% year over year. However, the consensus estimate for Gaming revenues is pegged at $643 million, down 0.6% year over year.

What Our Model Predicts About BYD

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Boyd Gaming this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



BYD’s Earnings ESP: Boyd Gaming currently has an Earnings ESP of -0.38%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



BYD’s Zacks Rank: Boyd Gaming has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



LTH is expected to register a 5.3% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. It reported earnings beat in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with an average surprise of 46.2%.



Trip.com Group Limited TCOM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank of 1.



TCOM reported earnings beat in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 42.8%. Its earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decrease 7.1%.



Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI currently has an Earnings ESP of +22.22% and a Zacks Rank of 1.



RSI’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 800%. It reported an earnings beat in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 225%.

