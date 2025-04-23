Boyd Gaming Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 24, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1%.

Trend in BYD’s Estimate Revision

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.52 per share, suggesting 0.7% year-over-year growth. In the past seven days, earnings estimates for the to-be-reported quarter have decreased 2 cents per share. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $970.6 million. The metric indicates a gain of 1.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to have impacted the company in the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Note Ahead of BYD’s Q1 Release

The company’s results in first-quarter 2025 are likely to be aided by increased visitation and robust performance across its Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South segments. Also, investments in property enhancements and expansions bode well. The company benefits from solid performances in its Online and Managed businesses.



Furthermore, the continued strength of the Southern Nevada economy might have fueled the improving performance of the Las Vegas Locals and Downtown Las Vegas segments. Strong demand is expected in the cash hotel business at both Local and Downtown properties.



The consensus estimate for first-quarter 2025 Online as well as Room revenues is pegged at $152 million and $52 million, respectively, up 4.1% and 6.2% year over year. Moreover, the consensus estimate for Gaming revenues is pegged at $638 million, up 0.6% year over year.

What Our Model Predicts About BYD

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Boyd Gaming this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



BYD’s Earnings ESP: Boyd Gaming currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



BYD’s Zacks Rank: Boyd Gaming has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Boyd Gaming Corporation price-eps-surprise | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer-Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



MGM Resorts International MGM has an Earnings ESP of +7.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MGM Resorts is expected to register a 29.7% decline in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion. MGM Resorts’ average earnings surprise was 21.8%.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Choice Hotels earnings are expected to increase 10.2%. Choice Hotels’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 7.5%.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Caesars Entertainment’s earnings are expected to increase 70.9%. Caesars Entertainment’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on three occasions, the average negative surprise being 454.8%.

