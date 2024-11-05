Boyd Gaming Earnings Review: Q3 Summary

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) released its Q3 earnings on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Boyd Gaming beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.52 versus an estimate of $1.38.

Revenue was up $58.08 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.09 in the last quarter, resulting in a 4.0% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Boyd Gaming's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.49 1.57 1.47 1.47 EPS Actual 1.52 1.58 1.51 1.66 1.36 Revenue Estimate 912.95M 909.06M 958.74M 930.47M 879.82M Revenue Actual 961.25M 967.51M 960.52M 954.41M 903.16M

Competitors' Recent Earnings Updates

It's important to consider Boyd Gaming's numbers in relation to how its competitors, like PENN Entertainment, Golden Entertainment, and Inspired Entertainment, have been performing.

PENN Entertainment announced strong earnings on August 08, 2024, surpassing market expectations. Despite an estimated EPS of $-0.26, PENN Entertainment's actual EPS was $-0.18, reflecting a 30.77% increase. Despite market projections of an EPS of $0.21, Golden Entertainment's earnings on August 08, 2024 fell short with an actual EPS of $0.02, representing a -90.48% decrease from expectations. The latest earnings announcement from Inspired Entertainment on August 08, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $0.2 compared to the market's estimate of $0.1, resulting in a 100.0% increase. Insights into Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

The analysis presented here offers insights into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with their corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Boyd Gaming October 24, 2024 1.38 1.52 10.14% $64.31 $69.96 8.79% PENN Entertainment August 08, 2024 -0.26 -0.18 30.77% $18.72 $18.83 0.59% Golden Entertainment August 08, 2024 0.21 0.02 -90.48% $28.12 $27.42 -2.49% Inspired Entertainment August 08, 2024 0.10 0.20 100.0% $8.48 $8.39 -1.06%

Analyzing Peer Revenue Discrepancy: Estimated vs. Announced

Here's a comparison table presenting estimated and announced revenue figures for Boyd Gaming's peers. This comparison offers insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Boyd Gaming 912.95M 961.25M 5.29% PENN Entertainment 1.66B 1.66B 0.18% Golden Entertainment 174.60M 167.33M -4.16% Inspired Entertainment 74.41M 75.60M 1.6%

