BYD

BOYD GAMING Earnings Results: $BYD Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 06, 2025 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

BOYD GAMING ($BYD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.96 per share, beating estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $1,040,920,000, beating estimates of $1,021,597,405 by $19,322,595.

BOYD GAMING Insider Trading Activity

BOYD GAMING insiders have traded $BYD stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARIANNE BOYD JOHNSON (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 146,260 shares for an estimated $8,792,419.
  • KEITH SMITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,257,200.
  • WILLIAM R BOYD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,056,248.
  • TED BOGICH (Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,194 shares for an estimated $1,745,440
  • JOSH HIRSBERG (CFO & Treasurer) sold 21,549 shares for an estimated $1,539,245
  • CHRISTINE J. SPADAFOR has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,998 shares for an estimated $200,364.

BOYD GAMING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of BOYD GAMING stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

