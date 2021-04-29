Boyd Gaming Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 11% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$753m, while EPS were US$0.90 beating analyst models by 99%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:BYD Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering Boyd Gaming are now predicting revenues of US$2.87b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 27% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 108% to US$2.10. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.84b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.07 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 16% to US$74.55. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Boyd Gaming, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$78.00 and the most bearish at US$56.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Boyd Gaming's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 38% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.5% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 22% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Boyd Gaming to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Boyd Gaming analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Boyd Gaming (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

