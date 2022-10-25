Boyd Gaming Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $157.0 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $138.2 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Boyd Gaming Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $159.2 million or $1.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $877.3 million from $843.1 million last year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $157.0 Mln. vs. $138.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.46 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q3): $877.3 Mln vs. $843.1 Mln last year.

