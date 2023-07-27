Boyd Gaming Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $192.45 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $146.76 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Boyd Gaming Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $161.3 million or $1.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $916.95 million from $894.45 million last year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $192.45 Mln. vs. $146.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.89 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q2): $916.95 Mln vs. $894.45 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.