Boyd Gaming Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $146.8 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $113.7 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Boyd Gaming Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $163.5 million or $1.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $894.5 million from $893.6 million last year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $146.8 Mln. vs. $113.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.33 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q2): $894.5 Mln vs. $893.6 Mln last year.

