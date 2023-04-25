Boyd Gaming Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $199.7 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $162.9 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Boyd Gaming Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $177.4 million or $1.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $964.0 million from $860.7 million last year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $199.7 Mln. vs. $162.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.93 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q1): $964.0 Mln vs. $860.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.