Boyd Gaming Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $163.0 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $102.1 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Boyd Gaming Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $157.5 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $860.7 million from $753.3 million last year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $163.0 Mln. vs. $102.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.45 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q1): $860.7 Mln vs. $753.3 Mln last year.

