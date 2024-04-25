Boyd Gaming Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $136.5 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $199.7 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Boyd Gaming Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $147.3 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $960.5 million from $964 million last year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $136.5 Mln. vs. $199.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.40 vs. $1.93 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $960.5 Mln vs. $964 Mln last year.

