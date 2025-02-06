Boyd Gaming Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $170.5 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $92.6 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boyd Gaming Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $174.7 million or $1.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $1.041 billion from $954.4 million last year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $170.5 Mln. vs. $92.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.92 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $1.041 Bln vs. $954.4 Mln last year.

