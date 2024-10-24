Boyd Gaming Corp. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) released a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $131.13 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $135.23 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Boyd Gaming Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $139.28 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $961.25 million from $903.16 million last year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $131.13 Mln. vs. $135.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.43 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $961.25 Mln vs. $903.16 Mln last year.

