Boyd Gaming Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $111.42 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $136.47 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boyd Gaming Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $137.73 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $991.565 million from $960.521 million last year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

