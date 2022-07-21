Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 26, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.39 per share, indicating a decrease of 9.7% from $1.54 reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $875.4 million, suggesting a decline of 2% from the year-ago figure.

Factors to Note

Boyd Gaming’s second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect gains from robust demand for sports betting, improvement in destination business and pent-up demand for non-gaming amenities. The company has been witnessing a solid performance by the interactive gaming platform. Thanks to the strategic partnership with FanDuel, BYD is optimistic regarding its future in the iGaming industry.



However, a decline in gaming revenues might have negatively impacted the second-quarter 2022 top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for gaming revenues for second-quarter 2022 is pegged at $708 million, suggesting a decline of 2.6% year over year.



The consensus estimate for Food and Beverage revenues stands at $64 million, indicating an improvement of 12.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Room revenues for the second quarter is pegged at $41.2 million, compared with $39.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for Other revenues is pegged at $73 million, compared with $70 million in the prior-year quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Boyd Gaming this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Boyd Gaming has an Earnings ESP of +1.62%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Boyd Gaming currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



MGM Resorts International MGM has an Earnings ESP of +60.20% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Shares of MGM Resorts have declined 25.9% in the past year. MGM’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 212.5%.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR has an Earnings ESP of +10.12% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Shares of Marriott have increased 0.9% in the past year. MAR’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 36.2%.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT has an Earnings ESP of +13.39% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Hilton have declined 7.2% in the past year. HLT’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 20.5%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

