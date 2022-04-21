Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 26, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.9% and 16.7%, respectively. The metrics also improved on a year-over-year basis.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.21 per share, indicating a 30.1% increase from 93 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $837.5 million, suggesting growth of 11.2% from the year-ago figure.

Factors to Note

Boyd Gaming’s first-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect an increased focus on online betting, improvement in destination business and pent-up demand for non-gaming amenities. Operational strategy, streamlined cost structure, enhanced capabilities and continuous focus on core customers might have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance as well. The company’s partnership with FanDuel Group continues to drive growth. Given a high promotional capital-intensive and competitive landscape, the partnership with FanDuel may have driven positive cash flows. This, along with the legalization of sports betting in additional states, might have acted as tailwinds.



The company’s robust improvements across all reportable segments sales are likely to have benefited first-quarter 2022 performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gaming revenues for first-quarter 2022 is pegged at $653 million, suggesting an increase of 5.7% year over year. The consensus estimate for Food and Beverage revenues stands at $76 million, indicating an improvement of 72.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Room revenues for the first quarter is pegged at $46.1 million, compared with $26 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for Other revenues is pegged at $62 million, compared with $65 million in the prior-year quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Boyd Gaming this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Boyd Gaming has an Earnings ESP of -4.73%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Boyd Gaming currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Shares of OneWater have declined 18.8% in the past year. ONEW’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 59%.



Penn National Gaming, Inc. PENN has an Earnings ESP of +15.25% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Penn National have declined 9.4% in the past three months. PENN’s earnings beat the estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 6.9%.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT has an Earnings ESP of +5.98% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Hilton have increased 29.8% in the past year. HLT’s earnings beat the estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 0.9%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

