Is Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Boyd Gaming (BYD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Boyd Gaming is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 264 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Boyd Gaming is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD's full-year earnings has moved 6.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BYD has returned about 19.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 8.5%. This means that Boyd Gaming is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONK). The stock has returned 13.1% year-to-date.

In Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 35.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boyd Gaming belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.3% this year, meaning that BYD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C falls under the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #149. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.8%.

Boyd Gaming and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

